CHMOD Command Calculator

CHMOD Command Calculator is the easiest way to generate file or directory permissions!

Chmod Command: chmod -R 777 folder_name

CHMOD Permissions for CHMOD 777

Owner permissions

  • Owner can read
  • Owner can write
  • Owner can execute

Group permissions

  • Group can read
  • Group can write
  • Group can execute

Others permissions

  • Others can read
  • Others can write
  • Others can execute

