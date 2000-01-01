CHMOD Command
Calculator
CHMOD Command Calculator is the easiest way to generate file or directory permissions!
CHMOD Permissions for CHMOD
777
Owner permissions
Owner
can
read
Owner
can
write
Owner
can
execute
Group permissions
Group
can
read
Group
can
write
Group
can
execute
Others permissions
Others
can
read
Others
can
write
Others
can
execute
Popular CHMOD Commands (TOP 20)
chmod 777
chmod 755
chmod 775
chmod 644
chmod 600
chmod 700
chmod 666
chmod 400
chmod 0777
chmod 664
chmod 744
chmod 770
chmod 0755
chmod 444
chmod 555
chmod 4755
chmod 0600
chmod 7777
chmod 2770
chmod 2755
